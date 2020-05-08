Forsta AP Fonden Invests $7.45 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,904 shares of company stock worth $42,630,827 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

