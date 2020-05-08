Forsta AP Fonden Invests $7.50 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 944,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 100,487,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

