Forsta AP Fonden Invests $8.91 Million in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.13% of WABCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WABCO by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WABCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in WABCO during the first quarter worth $44,946,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WABCO by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.01. 768,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,183. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

