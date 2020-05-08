Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $11.62 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $17.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,287,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

