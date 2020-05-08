Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $13.65 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 52,194,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

