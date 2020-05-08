Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

