Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 23,400 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.80. 761,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

