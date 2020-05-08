Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 821,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 252,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 159,640 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,411,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,373,000 after acquiring an additional 531,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 51,820,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

