Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 2,411,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

