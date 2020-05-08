Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 68,100 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $233.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

