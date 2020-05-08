Forsta AP Fonden Sells 179,200 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $6.73 on Thursday, reaching $187.11. 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,742. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

