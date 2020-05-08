Forsta AP Fonden Sells 30,400 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $235.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,064. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

