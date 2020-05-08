Forsta AP Fonden Takes $10.88 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.75. 1,823,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,887. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.83. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

