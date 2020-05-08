Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 2,800,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.