Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day moving average of $324.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

