Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 137,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 13,354,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,831,162. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

