Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $122.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Fortinet stock traded up $23.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.12. 5,359,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

