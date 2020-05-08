Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 0.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortive by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,889. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

