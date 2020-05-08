Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 2,409,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,075,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $528.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,709 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after acquiring an additional 483,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

