FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 8,124,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

