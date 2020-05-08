Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,618 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,694. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

