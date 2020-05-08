Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $23.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

