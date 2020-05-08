Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$3.82. 492,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$8.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$36.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRU. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

