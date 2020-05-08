Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRHLF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

