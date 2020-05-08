Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.52, 158,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 126,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $84,819.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,192,860.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $67,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,722.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,721 shares of company stock worth $523,814.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

