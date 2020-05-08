Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 5.8%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86, 6,628,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,334,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Get Frontline alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.