FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

