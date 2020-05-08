FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Cap of $303.58 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00031982 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market cap of $303.58 million and $3.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.03455098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001606 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007315 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.