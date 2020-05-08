Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 21.6% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) traded up 21.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.73, 3,490,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,086,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Funko by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Funko by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Funko by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 843,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

