Fusion (FSN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.34 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $38.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

