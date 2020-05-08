Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading 9.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gates Industrial traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.93, 553,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 368,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

