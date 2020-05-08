GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 48,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

