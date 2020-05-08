Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 414,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

