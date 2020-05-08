Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $7.93, approximately 140,248 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 116,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $198.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

