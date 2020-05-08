GeoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,031.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,031.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00481342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 292.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031586 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.