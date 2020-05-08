Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 192,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,165. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

