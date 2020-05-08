Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.
Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.
Shares of GTY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 192,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,165. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
