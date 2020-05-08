Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,460 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises approximately 0.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Gildan Activewear worth $36,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,720 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $84,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.