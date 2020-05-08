Ginger G. Kunkel Acquires 4,500 Shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Stock

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) COO Ginger G. Kunkel purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00.

RIVE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,826. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. Riverview Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riverview Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

