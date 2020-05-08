Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.22% of Glaukos worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 671,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.31 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.