Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Shares of GPN traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

