Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 196,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.07.

