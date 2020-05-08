GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 1,637,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,774. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

