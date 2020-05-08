GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 8% After Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.33, 1,450,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,425,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

