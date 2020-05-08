Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.67 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.89-0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 595,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,284. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.