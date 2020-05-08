Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.51, approximately 1,557,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,112,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gray Television by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 58,923 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

