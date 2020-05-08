Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.