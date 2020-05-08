Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.44.

GWO stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.55. 1,249,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.33. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,117.60. Also, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,185,500.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

