Green Street Investors LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Green Street Investors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up about 2.7% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 473,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

