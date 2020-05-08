Green Street Investors LLC Buys Shares of 26,982 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 0.6% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 62.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $7,924,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,640. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

