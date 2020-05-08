Green Street Investors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Green Street Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. SITE Centers comprises approximately 1.0% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Green Street Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,366,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $7,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 870,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,556,000.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 2,323,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504 in the last 90 days.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.